Binegar sells Reserve Grand Champion Barrow

Brady Binegar’s Reserve Grand Champion Barrow sold for $31 per pound, for a total of $7,936, Wednesday at the 2019 Highland County Fair. It was purchased by: John and Phyllis Hill, Halterman Equipment LLC, H & R Block Greenfield, Zimmerman Brothers, Newman & Barton Group, McNeal Show Pigs, Southern Hills Community Bank Greenfield, Hartley Oil Co., Stevens Trustworthy Hardware, Merchants National Bank Greenfield, Sponcil Farms – Hay & Straw, Buck’s Tire, Costco 384 Wholesale Warehouse, Wagoner’s Construction, Greene’s Automotive, Community Market Greenfield, Davis Ag LLC, Stewart’s Pharmacy, Binegar’s Truck, Auto & Camper, Mike and Linda Penn, Fordyce Farms and Southern OH Retro Foam, Ameritanx, Inc., Zach’s Towing & Recovery, Miller Mason Paving Company, Jason Davis Family, Murray Fettro Funeral Home, Smitty’s Auto Sales, Quality Paving, Diversified Industrial Services, Eagle Excavating LLC and Beatty Farms.

Brady Binegar’s Reserve Grand Champion Barrow sold for $31 per pound, for a total of $7,936, Wednesday at the 2019 Highland County Fair. It was purchased by: John and Phyllis Hill, Halterman Equipment LLC, H & R Block Greenfield, Zimmerman Brothers, Newman & Barton Group, McNeal Show Pigs, Southern Hills Community Bank Greenfield, Hartley Oil Co., Stevens Trustworthy Hardware, Merchants National Bank Greenfield, Sponcil Farms – Hay & Straw, Buck’s Tire, Costco 384 Wholesale Warehouse, Wagoner’s Construction, Greene’s Automotive, Community Market Greenfield, Davis Ag LLC, Stewart’s Pharmacy, Binegar’s Truck, Auto & Camper, Mike and Linda Penn, Fordyce Farms and Southern OH Retro Foam, Ameritanx, Inc., Zach’s Towing & Recovery, Miller Mason Paving Company, Jason Davis Family, Murray Fettro Funeral Home, Smitty’s Auto Sales, Quality Paving, Diversified Industrial Services, Eagle Excavating LLC and Beatty Farms.