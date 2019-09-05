Work proceeding on courthouse fountain

Engineers from Evans Landscaping, headed by Jim Bailey (kneeling), and City of Hillsboro officials are shown taking preliminary measurements and doing infrastructure location for the proposed courthouse square fountain. A spokesman for the Bagshaw family, which is underwriting the project, previously told The Times-Gazette that the new fountain is a gift to the City of Hillsboro and Highland County, and that the family is footing the bill, which is now in excess of $100,000. Bailey said construction on the fountain could begin in the next few weeks.

