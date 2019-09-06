Welcome to In the Kitchen with Sharon. This week my son Ronnie made this delious recipe. I was telling him about a recipe I found with steak and peppers. He said to bring the ingredients down and he would make it. I was thinking, “Great, I wont have to cook.”

When I left his house it wasn’t done yet. I told him to take a picture when it was done and let me know how it was. It was done about 10 p.m. and he sent me a picture of it saying, “It’s a keeper.”

I told him to save me some, but I think he ate all of it.

I love these one-pot recipes and there’s not much mess to clean up.

Ingredients

2 lbs. beef strips (I used thinly sliced round steak and sliced very thin strips)

1 green pepper

1 yellow pepper

1 red pepper

1 large onion (sliced thick)

1 1/2 cups beef stock

3 tbsp. soy sauce

1/2 tsp. black pepper

2 tsp. brown sugar

1/4 tsp. ground ginger

Directions

Place the beef, bell peppers and onions in a crockpot. Add seasonings — brown sugar, soy sauce, pepper and ginger over the beef and peppers.

Stir to combine. Cover to and cook six hours on low or until steak is cooked through.

Serve over a bed of rice.

If you want thicker sauce, one hour before dinner in a small bowl, combine one tablespoon of cornstarch with a 1/4 cup of water. Mix together and add to mixture in the crockpot. Turn crockpot on high and let the sauce thicken for the last hour.

Serve over a bed of rice.

My son said this recipe is a keeper. Enjoy!

