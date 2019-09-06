Hamilton sells Reserve Champion Goat

Hillary Hamilton’s 2019 Reserve Champion Market Boar Goat sold for $49.27 per pound Friday at the 2019 Highland County Fair. It was purchased by: Bohrer Veterinary Services; First State Bank; Agpro Companies – Hillsboro; Greystone Systems; Hamilton Insurance Agency; Hamilton Livestock; Jim and Carolyn Hamilton; Hillsboro Larosa’s; Master Feed Mill of Hillsboro Inc.; Merchants National Bank – Hillsboro; NCB; Shaun and Tom Dance Fencing & Excavating; Sherwood Auto & Campers; Sunrise Co-op; T&G Towing; Tissot’s Home Center; VFW Post 9094; and JD Ogden Concord Township trustee.

Hillary Hamilton’s 2019 Reserve Champion Market Boar Goat sold for $49.27 per pound Friday at the 2019 Highland County Fair. It was purchased by: Bohrer Veterinary Services; First State Bank; Agpro Companies – Hillsboro; Greystone Systems; Hamilton Insurance Agency; Hamilton Livestock; Jim and Carolyn Hamilton; Hillsboro Larosa’s; Master Feed Mill of Hillsboro Inc.; Merchants National Bank – Hillsboro; NCB; Shaun and Tom Dance Fencing & Excavating; Sherwood Auto & Campers; Sunrise Co-op; T&G Towing; Tissot’s Home Center; VFW Post 9094; and JD Ogden Concord Township trustee.