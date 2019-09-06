Hess sells Grand Champion Steer

Caden Hess sold the 2019 Grand Champion Market Steer & Grand Champion County Born & Bred Market Steer for $7.35 per pound Friday at the Highland County Fair. It was purchased by: A-1 Tree Care; Barrera’s Garage; Barry’s Auto Group; Baxla Tractor Sales; Bohrer Veterinary Services; Christopher Lewis CPA; Edgington Funeral Home; Family Farm & Home; Farm Credit Mid-America; Don Fender Realty; Dean and Marilyn Fender; First State Bank; Hamilton Cattle; Hawk Family Farm; Heskett Insurance; Hess Auction Co. & Hess Family Cattle; Hess, Glenn and Joyce; Higgins Steel Roofing; Highland County Press; Hillsboro Larosa’s; Holbrook Farms Seed & Chemical Sales; David and Lesia McKenna; Merchants National Bank – Hillsboro; Morris & Son’s Farm Equipment LLC; Rent-2-Own Hillsboro; S & K Dairy Cup: Sibrel Excavation Co., Inc.; Tissot’s Home Center; Ventura Feed and Country Store; Drs. Williams, McConnaughey & Ballard; Holman Motors Inc.; First Stop Gas; Cochran Farms; and Windy Brick Farms.

Caden Hess sold the 2019 Grand Champion Market Steer & Grand Champion County Born & Bred Market Steer for $7.35 per pound Friday at the Highland County Fair. It was purchased by: A-1 Tree Care; Barrera’s Garage; Barry’s Auto Group; Baxla Tractor Sales; Bohrer Veterinary Services; Christopher Lewis CPA; Edgington Funeral Home; Family Farm & Home; Farm Credit Mid-America; Don Fender Realty; Dean and Marilyn Fender; First State Bank; Hamilton Cattle; Hawk Family Farm; Heskett Insurance; Hess Auction Co. & Hess Family Cattle; Hess, Glenn and Joyce; Higgins Steel Roofing; Highland County Press; Hillsboro Larosa’s; Holbrook Farms Seed & Chemical Sales; David and Lesia McKenna; Merchants National Bank – Hillsboro; Morris & Son’s Farm Equipment LLC; Rent-2-Own Hillsboro; S & K Dairy Cup: Sibrel Excavation Co., Inc.; Tissot’s Home Center; Ventura Feed and Country Store; Drs. Williams, McConnaughey & Ballard; Holman Motors Inc.; First Stop Gas; Cochran Farms; and Windy Brick Farms.