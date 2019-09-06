Hillyer sells Grand Champion Goat

Ashlie Hillyer’s 2019 Grand Champion Boar Market Goat and Outstanding Market Exhibitor sold for $27 per pound Friday at the Highland County Fair. It was purchased by: American Way Tax & Accounting; Buckeye Denistry-Joesph Jordan DDS; Color Me Crazy; Cundiff’s Tree Care; Evolve Strength and Conditioning; Gibbs & Associates Insurance; JK Precast; Larry & Marsha Miller; Service Master; St. Clair Farms; Turner & Sons Funeral Home; VFW Post 9094; West Wind Property Maintenance; and Jim Mootz Trucking.

