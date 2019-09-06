Herdman sells OME Feeder Calf

Blake Herdman’s 2019 Outstanding Market Exhibitor Feeder Calf sold for $3.50 per pound Friday night at the Highland County Fair. It was purchase by: Arrick’s Propane; Belles Farm Animal Veterinary Services; Bohrer Veterinary Services; CPS Construction; Jerry Crum Family; The Dickey Group Realtors; Frost Trucking & Excavation; Herdman’s Pole Barns; Higgins Steel Roofing; James Tissandier Construction; Kibler Lumber – Wilmington; Lewis Financial Group; Parry Show CT; Stark Truss Inc.; Ventura Feed and Country Store; and Y-Not Cattle.

