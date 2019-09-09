Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

Sept. 7

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Nicole Pierce, 38, of Hillsboro, was arrested on a bench warrant.

Nicholas Cordy, 35, of Hillsboro, was arrested on a bench warrant.

INCIDENT

The police department received a report of a male looking in cars in the parking lot of a business in the 500 block of Harry Sauner Road. Upon arrival, the male was located and found to have an outstanding warrant for his arrest. Items were located on the male that were found to be stolen from the business. The male identified as Dru McGary, 32, of Hillsboro. McGary was placed under arrest for his warrant and was charged with theft and criminal trespassing.

Sept. 8

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Roy Reffitt, 57, of Hillsboro, was arrested for disorderly conduct.

Jason Newland, 39, of Cincinnati, was arrested on a bench warrant.

Lionel Pope, 64, of Kettering, was cited for failure to yield.