Fair photography results announced

Following are the results from the Photography Department at the 2019 Highland County Fiar. The superintendents were Karen Smith and Don Edenfield:
Best of Show Traditional — Marcella Loudenback
Reserve Best of Show Traditional — Lorine Harner
Best of Class A — Marcella Loudenback
Best of Class B — Tina Roe
Best of Class C — Darlene Ferree
Best of Class D — Bobbi Springer
Best of Class E — Kimberlee Giordana
Best of Class F — Lorine Harner
Best of Class G — Lorine Harner
Best of Show Digital — William Stewart
Reserve Best of Show Digital — Darlene Ferree
Best of Class H — William Stewart
People’s Choice Award — C-5 Amy Sharp Schneider
Plaque sponsors for the department were: Renk and Associates, Judge Rocky Coss, James T. McKown DDS, Burwinkle Family Dentistry, Edward Jones – Mathew Greene, PSR Photography, Merchants National Bank and Film Foggers Photo Club.
Submitted by Don Edenfield.