Posted on by

Fair photography results announced


Submitted story

William Stewart won the Digital Altered Best of Show award.

William Stewart won the Digital Altered Best of Show award.


Submitted photo

Marcella Loudenback won the Traditional Best of Show Award.


Submitted photo

Third photo by Amy Sharp Schneider won the People’s Choice Award.


Submitted photo

Following are the results from the Photography Department at the 2019 Highland County Fiar. The superintendents were Karen Smith and Don Edenfield:

Best of Show Traditional — Marcella Loudenback

Reserve Best of Show Traditional — Lorine Harner

Best of Class A — Marcella Loudenback

Best of Class B — Tina Roe

Best of Class C — Darlene Ferree

Best of Class D — Bobbi Springer

Best of Class E — Kimberlee Giordana

Best of Class F — Lorine Harner

Best of Class G — Lorine Harner

Best of Show Digital — William Stewart

Reserve Best of Show Digital — Darlene Ferree

Best of Class H — William Stewart

People’s Choice Award — C-5 Amy Sharp Schneider

Plaque sponsors for the department were: Renk and Associates, Judge Rocky Coss, James T. McKown DDS, Burwinkle Family Dentistry, Edward Jones – Mathew Greene, PSR Photography, Merchants National Bank and Film Foggers Photo Club.

Submitted by Don Edenfield.

William Stewart won the Digital Altered Best of Show award.
https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/09/web1_Photo-pic-1.jpgWilliam Stewart won the Digital Altered Best of Show award. Submitted photo

Marcella Loudenback won the Traditional Best of Show Award.
https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/09/web1_Photo-pic-2.jpgMarcella Loudenback won the Traditional Best of Show Award. Submitted photo

Third photo by Amy Sharp Schneider won the People’s Choice Award.
https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/09/web1_Photo-pic-3.jpgThird photo by Amy Sharp Schneider won the People’s Choice Award. Submitted photo

Submitted story