Fair photography results announced

Following are the results from the Photography Department at the 2019 Highland County Fiar. The superintendents were Karen Smith and Don Edenfield:

Best of Show Traditional — Marcella Loudenback

Reserve Best of Show Traditional — Lorine Harner

Best of Class A — Marcella Loudenback

Best of Class B — Tina Roe

Best of Class C — Darlene Ferree

Best of Class D — Bobbi Springer

Best of Class E — Kimberlee Giordana

Best of Class F — Lorine Harner

Best of Class G — Lorine Harner

Best of Show Digital — William Stewart

Reserve Best of Show Digital — Darlene Ferree

Best of Class H — William Stewart

People’s Choice Award — C-5 Amy Sharp Schneider

Plaque sponsors for the department were: Renk and Associates, Judge Rocky Coss, James T. McKown DDS, Burwinkle Family Dentistry, Edward Jones – Mathew Greene, PSR Photography, Merchants National Bank and Film Foggers Photo Club.

Submitted by Don Edenfield.

William Stewart won the Digital Altered Best of Show award. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/09/web1_Photo-pic-1.jpg William Stewart won the Digital Altered Best of Show award. Submitted photo Marcella Loudenback won the Traditional Best of Show Award. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/09/web1_Photo-pic-2.jpg Marcella Loudenback won the Traditional Best of Show Award. Submitted photo Third photo by Amy Sharp Schneider won the People’s Choice Award. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/09/web1_Photo-pic-3.jpg Third photo by Amy Sharp Schneider won the People’s Choice Award. Submitted photo