US Bank supports Highland Co. Community Action

Shown from left, Tara Pendell, Kelly Sockman, Sara Fife, Laura Bosier and Samantha Barr of US Bank recently presented a check for $4,300 to the Highland County Community Action Organization Inc. to help empower individuals and families through opportunities and support to achieve self-sufficiency.
