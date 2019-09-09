Mayor proclaims Constitution Week

Recognizing the sacredness of the document that shapes the foundation of America, Hillsboro Mayor Drew Hastings issued a proclamation Monday proclaiming the week of Sept. 17-23 as Constitution Week in the city of Hillsboro. Tuesday, Sept. 17 will mark the 223rd anniversary of the drafting of the U.S. constitution. Shown, from left, are Jane Stowers of the Waw-wil-a-way chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, Hastings, and Highland County Historical Society Director Vicki Knauff. Fellow DAR member Judy Hornsby was unable to attend.

