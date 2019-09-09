Former Van-Dell coming to Hillsboro

Glenn Bowles, former member of the Van-Dells and current special-occasion Elvis impersonator, is coming to Hillsboro for a night of fellowship and reflection.

The Evening of Reflection event will be held at the Hillsboro Church of Christ on Friday, Sept. 20 and will showcase Elvis’ gospel music, which Bowles has been performing for years. Bowles will also give his testimony, specifically focusing on the ways God has worked in his life through his career path.

Barbara Lanctot, the South Central Ohio area coordinator for Operation Christmas Child, will also discuss her experience with distributing gifts for Operation Christmas Child in Tanzania.

“I’m able to connect with people who may just come out because they’re Elvis fans, and that’s great. They’re gonna get something a little more out of it,” Bowles told The Times-Gazette. “I’m not a preacher. I just get up there are speak from the heart, and I think it’ll tie in well with Barbara’s story. It’ll be an inspiring night.”

The event is free, but there will be an offering to collect donations for Operation Christmas Child, and Bowles will have merchandise for sale. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.

The Hillsboro Church of Christ is located at 155 W. Walnut St.

To RSVP for the event or get more information about volunteering with Operation Christmas Child, contact Barbara Lanctot at 937-218-1964.

During Operation Christmas Child’s National Collection Week from Nov. 18-25, local residents can drop off gift-filled shoe boxes at multiple locations across southwest Ohio, including the Hillsboro First United Methodist Church, 133 E. Walnut St. The location’s hours of operation will be announced nearer to National Collection Week.

Operation Christmas Child is a project of Samaritan’s Purse, an international Christian relief and evangelism organization headed by Franklin Graham. The mission of Operation Christmas Child, according to a news release, is to demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way to children in need around the world, and together with the local church worldwide, to share the Good News of Jesus Christ. Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 168 million gift-filled shoe boxes to children in more than 160 countries and territories.

Bowles featured at Operation Christmas Child event