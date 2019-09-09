Boggess sells Reserve Grand Champion Lamb

Tyler Boggess sold the 2019 Reserve Champion Market Lamb for $15.31 per pound Friday night at the Highland County Fair. It was purchased by: A-1 Tree Care; Airline Support & Project Engineering LL; Belles Farm Animal Veterinary Services; Buckeye Family Eye Clinic; Innoviator Flight Science; Peters Heating & Cooling LLC; Shaun and Tom Dance Fencing & Excavating; David T. Vanzant DDS Inc.; Faith’s Fancy Feeds LLC; and Boggess Beef.

