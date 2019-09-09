Satterfield sells Grand Champion Lamb

Jessie Satterfield’s 2019 Grand Champion Market Lamb sold for $41 per pound Friday night at the Highland County Fair. It was purchased by: A-1 Tree Care; Aluminum Works; Arrick’s Propane; Don Barrera; Jason Campbell, Concord Township trustee; Carr Farms & Pioneer Seed; Cundiff’s Flowers; Double H Farms; Family Farm & Home; First State Bank; Greystone Systems; Hillsboro Larosa’s; In memory of James Ross; Jerry Haag Motors; Kiesling, Dr. M. Dean; Magulac Tire Service; Peters Heating & Cooling LLC; Photography by Emmy Lee; Ponderosa Steakhouse; Rick’s Hometown TV & Appliance Center; S & K Dairy Cup; Service Master; Shelly Materials; Simmons Show Lambs; Sponcil Farms Hay & Straw; VFW Post 9094; Vansaun Farms; Ventura Feed and Country Store; Walker’s Food Trough; Winkle Farm Supply; Faith’s Fancy Feeds LLC; Justin Newell; Rural Pearl Boutique; The Donald Fender Inc. – Kayleesue Laber; Midland Elite Show Pigs; Momma’s; Ferguson Family; The Chuck Wait Tire; Karnes Orchard; Cowaburger; and Jim Mootz Trucking.

Jessie Satterfield’s 2019 Grand Champion Market Lamb sold for $41 per pound Friday night at the Highland County Fair. It was purchased by: A-1 Tree Care; Aluminum Works; Arrick’s Propane; Don Barrera; Jason Campbell, Concord Township trustee; Carr Farms & Pioneer Seed; Cundiff’s Flowers; Double H Farms; Family Farm & Home; First State Bank; Greystone Systems; Hillsboro Larosa’s; In memory of James Ross; Jerry Haag Motors; Kiesling, Dr. M. Dean; Magulac Tire Service; Peters Heating & Cooling LLC; Photography by Emmy Lee; Ponderosa Steakhouse; Rick’s Hometown TV & Appliance Center; S & K Dairy Cup; Service Master; Shelly Materials; Simmons Show Lambs; Sponcil Farms Hay & Straw; VFW Post 9094; Vansaun Farms; Ventura Feed and Country Store; Walker’s Food Trough; Winkle Farm Supply; Faith’s Fancy Feeds LLC; Justin Newell; Rural Pearl Boutique; The Donald Fender Inc. – Kayleesue Laber; Midland Elite Show Pigs; Momma’s; Ferguson Family; The Chuck Wait Tire; Karnes Orchard; Cowaburger; and Jim Mootz Trucking.