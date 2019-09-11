Greenfield Police Department reports

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

STATISTICS

During the week of Aug. 26 to Sept. 1, the police department received 93 calls for service, completed 17 offense/incident reports, received three calls for an accident, made 28 arrests and completed three security checks.

Aug. 27

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Chad Bates, 32, Greenfield, was arrested for a parole violation.

Andrew Johnson, 33, Greenfield, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and tampering with evidence.

Natoshia Nelson, 36, Greenfield, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and obstructing official business.

Michelle Lorh, 30, Greenfield, was arrested for disorderly conduct by intoxication.

Aug. 28

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Gregory Ralph, 43, Greenfield, was arrested for violation of court orders.

Sasha Hafer, 35, was arrested on a warrant from the Ross County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Skeens, 19, Greenfield, was arrested on a failure to appear warrant for intimidation, aggravated menacing, obstruction and resisting arrest.

David Manley, 45, Hillsboro, was arrested on warrants out of the Ross County Sheriff’s Office and Ohio State Hghway Patrol.

Joshua Lowe, 37, Greenfield, was arrested for domestic violence.

Aug. 29

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Reva Dreher, 63, Greenfield was arrested for OVI.

Aug. 30

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

George Baker, 49, Greenfield, was arrested for failure to appear.

Madison Dennis, 23, Chillicothe, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct by intoxication.

A 12-year-old Greenfield juvenile was arrested for aggravated menacing.

Gregory Ralph, 43, Greenfield, was arrested for a probation violation and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Aug. 31

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

James Lohr, 44, Washington C.H., was arrested for OVI and failure to stop at a stop sign.

Tyler Hidy, 24, Sabina, was arrested for violation of court order.

Sept. 1

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Tara Ralph, 45, Greenfield, was arrested for disorderly conduct by intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia.

STATISTICS

During the week of Sept. 2-8, the police department received 85 calls for service, completed four offense/incident reports, received zero calls for accidents, made 14 arrests and completed six security checks.

Sept. 2

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Tyler Davis, 28, Greenfield, was arrested for disorderly conduct by intoxication and trespassing.

Sept. 3

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Evan Clay, 26, Greenfield, was arrested for a violation of court orders.

Dennis Winters, 31, Greenfield, was arrested for failure to appear.

Sept. 6

Brandon Pettiford, 33, Greenfield, was arrested for failure to appear.

George E. Mootispaw, 29, Greenfield, was arrested for receiving stolen property.

David Manley, 45, Hillsboro, was arrested for disorderly conduct by intoxication.

John Koch, 52, Greenfield, was arrest for two counts of kidnapping from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

Sept. 7

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Brian Patrick, 33, was arrested for disorderly conduct by intoxication.

Sept. 8

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Bethany Nichols, 22, Greenfield, was arrested for OVI, possession of drug paraphernalia, marked lanes and slow speed.