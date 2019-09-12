Log Cabin Cookout set for Sept. 21

The Highland County Historical Society will hosts it annual Log Cabin Cookout behind the Highland House Museum in Hillsboro on Saturday, Sept. 21.

The event will be held on the lawn behind the museum at 151 E. Main St. starting at 5 p.m.

The menu will include ham and bean soup, coneys, cole slaw, cornbread, cake and drinks.

A freewill donation will be accepted for the meal.

Following the dinner, starting at 6 p.m. there will be an auction of items donated by local businesses and historical society members. Some of the items can be viewed on the Highland County Historical Society’s Facebook page prior to the auction.

Reservations for the event are required and can be made by calling the museum office at 937-393-3392 (leave a message if there is no answer) or Jean Fawley at 937-393-3081 or 937-763-2657 by Monday, Sept. 16.

Donations of new or gently used items are being accepted for the auction. To donate an item, call the museum at the above number by Sept. 16.

All proceeds from the cookout and auction will be used to support the Highland House Museum.

This is the log cabin behind the Highland House Museum where the Log Cabin Cookout will be held starting at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/09/web1_Cabin-pic.jpg This is the log cabin behind the Highland House Museum where the Log Cabin Cookout will be held starting at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21. Times-Gazette file photo

Auction will be held same evening