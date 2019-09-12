Auction Bible archived

A family Bible purchaed at an auction is the latest addition to the Southern Ohio Genealogical Society Research Library.

“This is just an example of how family information can be lost forever,” said Dwight Crum, president of the Southern Ohio Genealogical Society (SOGS). “This family Bible was being sold at a public auction. A special thanks to Mildred (Howell) Copas, who realized the value and chose to rescue it for preservation and use by future generations.”

Realizing that the Bible contained valuable Hill family genealogy, a decision was made by Copas to donate the Bible to the SOGS Research Library in Hillsboro for future researchers, where Crum said a new church section is being developed.

“Beginning back in the spring of 2014, a special project was initiated by SOGS to assist in the preservation of family histories and photos. Since that time the number of family histories acquired by the library has been expanded to around 700,” Crum said. “Some are hardbound; however, many are in three-ring notebooks or project folders. Numerous family photos with roots in Highland County have also been acquired.”

Besides providing information for future researchers, Crum said it is important to protect family information that perhaps no one else has.

“If you only have one copy of your family history, what would happen if your home were to be destroyed by fire or some natural disaster?” Crum asked. “That family history and photos would be lost forever. SOGS would like to continue this endeavor of preserving and protecting Highland County family information and pictures.”

“We are interested primarily in two types of family history,” Crum continued. “The most important information, with the greatest potential of being lost forever, are the unpublished, non-bound, typed or hand-written genealogical information that may be lying in a drawer in your home or in a file cabinet. These may have been written by yourself or other family members, and contain family lines that lived in Highland County or counties adjoining Highland. These may be in narrative form, family charts, pictures, journals, etc. These documents may be five pages in length, 50 pages, or more. Before they are lost forever, we would welcome them becoming a part of the SOGS Research Library where they can be used for research by individuals who may be linked to your family line as well as providing a backup location for the information.”

He said donations can be made in several ways:

1. Make a copy and mail it to SOGS, P.O. Box 414, Hillsboro, Ohio 45133; or bring it to the SOGS library at 1487 N. High St., Suite, 450, Hillsboro. Include personal contact information so SOGS can contact you if it has questions regarding your family history.

2. Place your copy on a flash drive, or bring the information to the SOGS office. They will print it there.

If you only have one copy of your family history, and are willing to share, contact SOGS at sogs414@sbcglobal.net before you use U.S. mail or any other form of transfer. SOGS does not expect you to give it your original copy. You can make a copy, or SOGS will make a copy.

“The other type of family histories are those which have been published and bound,” Crum said. “We currently have over 200 of those in our library and would welcome a copy of your’s to be added as a part of our library.”

Information for this story was provided by the Southern Ohio Genealogical Society.

Mary Hawthorne, SOGS research librarian, center, accepts the Hill family Bible from Barbara Woodbridge Copas, left, and Teresa Woodbridge Blanton. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/09/web1_Hill-Bible-to-SOGS-library.jpg Mary Hawthorne, SOGS research librarian, center, accepts the Hill family Bible from Barbara Woodbridge Copas, left, and Teresa Woodbridge Blanton. Submitted photo

SOGS trying to save family histories