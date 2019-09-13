Welcome to In the Kitchen with Sharon. This week in the kitchen is Pam Bailey. Anyone that knows Pam knows that not only is she a great cook.,but she loves her grandbabies. She is always doing something fun with them.

Pam always has a smile, is the sweetest person and she is so talented. I love reading her posts on Facebook. You never know what she will be doing next. Over the weekend she took all the grandchildren to visit her father sincve they were having a get together at Crestwood. Way to go Pam. You are the best. It looked like you had a great time.

I have been asking Pam for one of her recipes and she agreed to share her Pam’s pulled pork surprise.

Pam said she had leftover pork loin so I fixed a dish that I had tried at a festival. I took macaroni and cheese and made it really creamy. Lots of cheese. I put it in a soup bowl as the bottom layer. Then I topped macaroni and cheese layer with air fried tator tots, then added a nice coating of shredded pulled pork and topped the pork by drizzling Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ Sauce on it.

Simple and delish. Hope you all enjoy. Thanks Pam Bailey. Thank you so much for sharing this great dish with all of us.

If you have a favorite recipe to share, please send it to shughes@timesgazette.com or call 937-393-3456. I am looking forward to hearing from you.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.