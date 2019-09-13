Railroad tickets, a saloon screen, McDonald’s opens

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from back in the day.

This week in 1901, the front page of the Hillsboro News Herald featured the headline “President Will Recover” as they covered the assassination of President William McKinley. The front page also said “His physician claims he can be at his desk in six weeks” and “All danger is past.” (McKinley died days later on Sept. 14, 1901.)

The Hillsboro Railroad Company had excursion tickets on sale due to a fall festival and Oakley Races daily for $2. Trains were leaving Hillsboro at 6:35 a.m. with arrival in Cincinnati at 9:20 a.m.

For those seeking relief from arthritis and rheumatism, the Hillsboro Railroad was also offering tickets to Adams County’s Mineral Springs resort for $2.10 for a daily round trip.

A “saloon screen” designed to aid in suppressing illegal liquor sales was ordered to be removed after closing hours and on Sundays in Hillsboro, after a long pending debate by city council.

They called it “the greatest combination that ever was,” with three newspapers for $2.50 a month. Subscribers could get The Cleveland World, The Ohio Farmer and the News-Herald delivered right to their door.

The first annual Fayette County Agricultural Fair, billed as the only county fair in this section of the state, was set to get underway Sept. 17-20, with fine displays and exhibits in every department.

In news from Sugar Tree Ridge, it was reported that Robert Faris, who was a soldier in the Spanish-American War, had finally surrendered to Miss Clara Stevens and “the twain were made one by Rev. Ruble” at his residence.

A resident from New Market reported that the village was up-to-date in improvements with a brand new telephone system. The former county seat reported it had six subscribers.

This week in 1939, the Greenfield Daily Times reported that a long hard-of-session scrimmage was dished out by McClain head football coach Gerald “Red” Armstrong, as the team got ready for its Friday night “curtain lifter” against Clarksville.

Another article reported he named his starting 11 for the first game of the season, with three returning veterans from the previous year’s undefeated team expected to lead the squad.

Robert Hire of the Centerfield community escaped with only minor injuries when his team of horses ran away with the corn binder he was operating on the family farm.

Playing at the Rand Theatre was “Indianapolis Speedway,” starring Ann Sheridan, Pat O’Brien and John Payne, advising the “when your foot’s on the gas, keep gals off your mind!”

West & Price, an authorized Plymouth and Chrysler dealer on South Washington Street in Greenfield, had the new 1940 Plymouths in stock, described as “longer, larger, better.”

Well-known local grocer, Seph Jamra, became the first Greenfield resident to buy a new 1940 Plymouth from West & Price, reportedly purchasing a black four-door deluxe model sedan that got an incredible eight miles to the gallon.

At Preston’s Super Market, customers were invited to stock up on bargains throughout the store, like fresh ground beef for 19 cents a pound, three tall cans of carnation milk for 19 cents, a big 1 ½ pound box of table salt for 3 cents, and fresh from the farm leaf lettuce for a nickel.

This week in 1978, the Hillsboro Press-Gazette reported a total of 13 levies would be on the ballot for the November election, with Bright Local and Greenfield both placing school levies before voters.

At the Colony Theatre, it was the final week for “Harper Valley PTA” with Barbara Eden and starting on Saturday, Burt Reynolds and Dom DeLuise starring in “The End.”

Calling them “the blue ribbon combination,” the Caplinger family was shown in a picture after capturing several first-place ribbons for their baking skills. Allison, Cheryl and Gail Caplinger were shown with their mother holding a big plate of homemade bread and biscuits for the recently completed Highland County Fair.

Shoppers were encouraged to “shop and save with mother Parr” at the Hillsboro Sundry Store, where a Proctor-Silex 10-cup drip coffee maker was $16.88, a Pro-Max hair dryer was a low $18.88 and a five-pack of Three Musketeer or Milky Way candy bars was 89 cents.

Lynchburg two-way communications had a display at the Highland 10-4 CB Jamboree at the Highland County Fairgrounds. Their ad said that many bargains were on hand Sept. 17 for all you “good-buddies” out there.

Ground was broken for a new McDonald’s to be located in the Highlands Plaza. It was expected to open before Christmas.

This week in 2006, The Times-Gazette reported that a Hillsboro man was facing theft charges after doing prison time for a similar offense less than one year earlier. The man allegedly tried to steal a new LCD television from the Hillsboro Walmart.

Southern State Community College was in search of new president to replace the outgoing President Larry Dukes. Julia Basham, president of the faculty senate, offered sentate’s assistance in the search for the successor.

Leesburg Federal Savings Bank had some great deals on certificates of deposit, offering 5.05 percent on a seven-month CD, and 11-month CD paying 5.34 percent and a 19-month CD yielding 5.44 percent.

The Christmas ‘06 “Wish Book” was out, and it was at J.C. Penny in Hillsboro for $4, with a $5 savings on the first purchase.

