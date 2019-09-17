England’s Ridley coming to Paxton

London, England’s Terry Lee Ridley brings his high energy, piano pumpin’ night of entertainment back to the Paxton Theatre stage in Bainbridge this weekend accompanied by his new Million Dollar Band.

The group performs a large selection of hits from the ’50s and early ’60s, a time when Jerry Lee, Elvis, Johnny Cash, Chuck Berry, Little Richard and Fats Domino were changing music forever

“We never miss a Terry Lee performance at the Paxton. His energy is so infectious. If you love classic rock and roll, you just have to be at his show,” an unnamed Paxton regular said.

The Paxton Theatre Foundation board members agree. Tim and Deb Koehl, the theatre owners, love Ridley’s annual performances at the theatre and look forward to spending much of this show on the theatre’s new dance floor.

Tickets are still on sale for the Sept. 21 performance at PaxtonTheatre.org or by calling 740-634-3333. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.

The theatre is located at 133 E. Main St., Bainbridge.

For more information, visit: paxtontheatre.org.

Submitted by the Paxton Theatre.

Rockin’ Terry Lee invades the Paxton Theatre for a night of ’50s and ’60s rock hits on Saturday, Sept. 21 at 7 p.m. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/09/web1_newterryphoto2-1-.jpg Rockin’ Terry Lee invades the Paxton Theatre for a night of ’50s and ’60s rock hits on Saturday, Sept. 21 at 7 p.m. Submitted photo