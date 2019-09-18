Free family event at Hope House

Hope House Christian Counseling Center is having a free family fun event on Saturday, Sept. 21 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Director Julie Seaman told The Times-Gazette that there will be free food and games for the whole family. The goal of the event, Seaman said, is to raise awareness of the services offered at Hope House and to give the community a sense of what Hope House is like as an organization.

”[We’ve been doing] community outreach to let people know we’re here,” Seaman said. “[It gives people the chance] to get a feel for what Hope House is like without actually being a client.”

Hope House, according to Seaman, offers five types of counseling: general, children’s, marital, grief and addiction. Though Hope House is a faith-based organization, its services are available to anyone regardless of their faith. Services are offered on a sliding scale, and while Hope House doesn’t receive money from insurance, it does provide patients with the materials they need to file claims for reimbursement. Hope House also has a Pay It Forward fund for patients who are struggling financially.

“There isn’t anyone we turn away because of financial problems,” Seaman said. “We don’t want to add to another burden in their life. You don’t want financial problems to add to what they’re going through already. They’re already in a state where they need someone to help navigate the waters. You don’t want to exacerbate that. We want to make it as easy as we can to seek that help that they need.”

The event will be held at Hope House, which is located at 24 E. Water St. in Sinking Spring.

For more information about Hope House Christian Counseling Services or to donate to their Pay It Forward fund, go to hopehouseccc.com.

Reach McKenzie Caldwell at 937-402-2570.

The event will be held Saturday in Sinking Spring