HHP designated federally qualified health center

Highland Health Providers (HHP) has been designated as a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

FQHCs are community-based health care providers that receive funds from the Health Resources & Service Administration (HRSA) Health Center Program to provide primary care services in underserved areas. FQHCs must meet a stringent set of requirements, including providing care on a sliding fee scale based on ability to pay and operating under a governing board that includes patients.

With this designation, HHP has been awarded $650,000 in grant funding that will help improve the health of the underserved communities and vulnerable populations by expanding access to affordable, accessible, quality, and cost effective primary health care services. This funding also provides operational support for new service delivery sites and the expansion of services.

Only 77 health centers were given this award in the United States and Puerto Rico – of those only four were awarded in the state of Ohio.

Highland Health Providers now serves the community with six locations in Hillsboro — including the Rocky Fork Lake area, Greenfield, and Lynchburg. The offices include: Greenfield Medical Services, Highland Family Healthcare, Highland Family Medicine, Lynchburg Medical Center, Physicians for Women, and Rocky Fork Medical Center.

Highland Health Providers is committed to provide quality medical care to the medically underserved individuals from Highland County and surrounding areas. Highland Health Providers provides child wellness, adult wellness, and obstetrics and gynecology care.

For more information on Highland Health Providers, visit its website at www.hhproviders.org.

Submitted by Brandy Luke, administrative assistant, Highland Health Providers.