FFA members excel in OME contests

The Hillsboro FFA had many members exhibit at the Highland County Fair and also participate in the skillathon.

The skillathon took place the Saturday before the fair.

OME stands for Outstanding Market Exhibitor and it is based on how the exhibitor places in the market and showmanship contests. It is also based on how well an exhibitor scores on their skillathon. There is an OME for each species and each age division in those species.

For the swine OME, the Hillsboro FFA had one member that received OME and it was 18-year-old Jordan Williamson. For goat OME, the Hillsboro FFA had four members that received OME for their respective age divisions. In the 15-year-old division, it was Clara Page. For the 16-year-old division Kelcie Thornburgh received OME, and in the 17-year-old division the OME was Ashlie Hillyer. The last member that received OME was Hillary Hamilton in the 18-year -old division.

For the beef OME’s, the Hillsboro FFA had Lana Grover from the 17-year-old division, and Hillary Hamilton in the 18-year-old division.

The sheep OME winners were Lana Grover from the 17-year-old division and Hillary Hamilton in the 18-year-old division.

These exhibitors did an awesome job at the fair and they definitely worked hard and deserved this reward.

Submitted by Kelcie Thornburgh, Hillsboro FFA.

Pictured, from left, are Kelcie Thornburgh and Ashlie Hillyer holding their rewards. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/09/web1_OME-Winners.jpeg Pictured, from left, are Kelcie Thornburgh and Ashlie Hillyer holding their rewards. Submitted photo