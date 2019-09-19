Greenfield barbershop celebrates new location

The Highland County Chamber of Commerce joined C&C Barbershop in celebrating the grand opening of their new location on Sept. 10 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its open house.

Craig Campbell is the owner of C&C Barbershop in Greenfield and knew at an early age that being a barber was a dream of his. At the age of 42, Campbell was speaking with a fellow parishioner Jim Ward, who had asked him what he wanted to be when he grew up. Campbell kind of chuckled and told him “I always wanted to be a barber.”

Ward encouraged Craig to seek out information on becoming a barber. That very next weekend Campbell went to the Ron West Barber College to take a tour and three weeks later was enrolled. After 17 months of studying he graduated from barber college and, with the help of his wife, accomplished his dream of opening an old-fashioned barbershop in his hometown.

C&C Barbershop is open Monday throughFriday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Many services are offered including haircuts, hot towel shaves, and beard trims, all while relaxing in a comfortable atmosphere. C&C’s final touch to every service is a nice, warm towel on the neck.

C&C Barbershop is also in collaboration with a traveling manicurist to make it a one-stop shop.

The barbershop is located at 342 Jefferson St. in Greenfield. Find it on Facebook for updates on shop hours, photos shared by happy customers, and before and after pictures of the remodel of the new location.

Submitted by Erin Sheeley, community relations coordinator, Highland County Chamber of Commerce.

C&C Barbershop in Greenfield recently celebrated the grand opening of its new location at 342 Jefferson St. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/09/web1_Barbershop.jpg C&C Barbershop in Greenfield recently celebrated the grand opening of its new location at 342 Jefferson St. Submitted photo