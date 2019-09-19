New barricades in Hillsboro

Days after some of the barricades were removed from the 100 block of West Main Street in Hillsboro, new ones have been placed in front of the former fire department location at the corner of North High Street and Governor Trimble Place.

The barricades went up Tuesday night, Hillsboro Safety and Service Director Dick Donley told The Times-Gazette, but they should not be there too long.

“[The bricks] are starting to separate from the [concrete] block behind them, and we didn’t want any danger [to come to] anyone who uses the sidewalk down there,” Donley said. ”We took down the most critical [bricks], and the other ones aren’t looking too good.”

Donley said that a contractor will be examining the damage on Thursday and that, if that contractor’s bid is accepted by the City of Hillsboro, then the barricades should be gone and the sidewalk safe to roam once more relatively soon after.

“It won’t take that long to fix,” Donley said. “It’s not that large of an area.”

Reach McKenzie Caldwell at 937-402-2570.

Barricades have been placed in front of the old fire department location at the corner of Governor Trimble Place and North High Street in Hillsboro. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/09/web1_Fire-house.jpg Barricades have been placed in front of the old fire department location at the corner of Governor Trimble Place and North High Street in Hillsboro. Jeff Gilliland | Times-Gazette

Safety and service director says they should not be up long