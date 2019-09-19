GHS combines events

The Greenfield Historical Society decided to combine two of its popular events into one this year. The society’s History Day and Ghost Walk will both be held Saturday, Oct. 5 at its buildings on North Front Street.

The day will start with the History 5K Run/Walk at 9 a.m. in front of the Grain & Hay Building. The route will take participants past many sites associated with Greenfield’s history and end where it began, and where awards and prizes will be presented.

History Day activities will include displays in the several historical society buildings located on North Front Street. They include a train display in the B&O Depot, a vintage clothing display in the Smith Tannery, and a firetruck, Conestoga wagon and buggies in the Red Barn.

“We recently had two of (former McClain HIgh School choral director) Dale Knauer’s cabarets — 1986 and 1993 — transferred from VHS to DVD and will be showing the in the Grain & Hay Building,” the historical society said in a news release. “Displays of Greenfield memorabilia and Greenfield’s sesquicentennial will be in the Grain & Hay showcases. Several craft demonstrators will also be in the Grain & Hay as well. Food available will include Chris Dodd’s smoked pork loin sandwiches and bean soup, hot dogs, drinks and dessert.”

Later, the activities will move across Jefferson Street to Travellers Rest, which will be open for a display of artwork by McClain High School students. The activities at the Grain & Hay will be winding down at that time, the historical society said.

The day will be capped off with the society’s annual Ghost Walk in the Old Burying Ground. Five actors will portray some of Greenfield’s oldest citizens starting at 3 p.m.

Mike and Kathy Mincey will again be demonstrating the making of apple cider at this year’s Greenfield Historical Society History Day. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/09/web1_History-Day-pic.jpg Mike and Kathy Mincey will again be demonstrating the making of apple cider at this year’s Greenfield Historical Society History Day. Submitted photo

