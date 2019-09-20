Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Cassandra Carter, 30, of Delaware, was arrested on a bench warrant.

Justin Gray, 30, of Delaware, was arrested for possession of marijuana, driving under suspension and speed.

Richard Adkins, 18, of Hillsboro, was arrested for disorderly conduct and consuming alcohol underage.

George Addington, of Greenfield, was cited for failure to yield.

Eliel Rodriguez, 43, of Springboro, was cited for speed.

Ara Brannon, 23, of Wilmington, was cited for speed.

Verona Roush, 42, of Lynchburg, was cited for speed.