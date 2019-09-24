HDH outpatient general surgery in one location

Highland District Hospital Professional Services Corporation has relocated Highland General Surgery and Surgical Associates of Highland County outpatient, general surgery offices to the newly remodeled Highland District Hospital General Surgery Clinic located on the second floor.

Both Highland General Surgery, led by Dr. Steven Battaglia, and Surgical Associates of Highland County, led by Dr. Craig McKinney, will be seeing existing and new patients in the new service area effective Tuesday, Oct. 1.

Battaglia currently practices in the Outpatient Specialty Services Clinic on the first floor of the hospital, and McKinney currently sees patients at the office location on North High Street, across from the hospital.

Both offices can be reached at 937-393-9494.

Submitted by Ashlee Cheesbro, marketing manager, Highland District Hospital.