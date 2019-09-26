Charges filed against HHS youth

A teenage boy who was taken into custody by the Hillsboro Police Department last weekend is now facing a pair of criminal charges in connection with his alleged intent to bring a gun to Hillsboro High School.

Criminal charges of aggravated menacing and inducing panic were formally filed against the 14-year-old Wednesday by Prosecuting Attorney Anneka Collins in Highland County Common Pleas Court, Juvenile Division.

A spokesperson for the Highland County Prosecutor’s Office said the charge of aggravated menacing was filed as a first-degree misdeameanor while the inducing panic charge was filed as a second-degree felony.

The juvenile faced an initial hearingon his case Monday before Highland County Juvenile Court judge Kevin Greer, who then remanded him back to the Juvenile Detention Center in Chillicothe.

Greer told The Times-Gazette that he appointed local attorney Bill Armintrout to provide legal counsel.

The case stems from an incident over the weekend where the youth is alleged to have made threats to bring a weapon to Hillsboro High School and that certain individuals were going to be targeted.

It was also alleged that he warned several people to not be at the school on a specific day.

The juvenile will be back in HIghland County Juvenile Court to answer to the charges at a hearing scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2.

