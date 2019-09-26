Audit finds Adams Co. funds owed

An audit of the Adams Metropolitan Housing Authority in Adams County uncovered issues resulting in a finding for recovery totaling $11,780 against the project manager, Donna Hendrix, Auditor of State Keith Faber said Thursday.

Hendrix was responsible for managing some of the authority’s public housing units, which included collecting tenant monthly rent payments and depositing the monies into the official bank account. The audit found multiple instances of missing deposits, according to a news release from Faber’s office.

“Checks and balances are pivotal to identifying financial fraud going on within an office,” Faber said. “Almost $12,000 was stolen by a person that was trusted with taxpayer dollars and it will not be tolerated.”

From Jan. 1, 2013 through May 9, 2017, 46 manual cash receipts totaling $11,116 issued by Hendrix to tenants for monthly rent payments were not recorded in the authority’s system or deposited into the authority’s bank account, the news release said.

Additionally, the audit identified 40 unauthorized cash withdraws by Hendrix from the authority’s bank account totaling $419, and 14 manual cash receipts totaling $3,307 issued by Hendrix, where only $1,790 in cash was deposited, resulting in $1,517 collected, but not accounted for, according to the news release.

Within the time period reviewed, Faber’s office said. Hendrix deposited seven personal checks totaling $1,272 into the authority’s bank account related to the receipts collected and not previously deposited.

A finding for recovery for public property which has been converted or misappropriated is hereby issued against Hendrix in the amount of $11,780 in favor of the authority, the news release said.

A full copy of the audit report is available at www.ohioauditor.gov.

