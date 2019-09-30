Spooky happenings at library

Aliens, bats, Bigfoot, and ghosts — oh my. The Hillsboro library is hosting a special Halloween program series celebrating all the creepy things that go bump in the night.

“October is such a fun time of the year,” said circulation manager Sarah Davidson. “And we wanted to take the entire month to celebrate it.”

Every Tuesday in October there will be a special program, starting on Oct. 1 with UFOlogist Cameron Jones from the Roundtown UFO Society. Then, on Oct. 8, Ohio Nature Education will present “Bats: Shadows of the Night.” The program will include live animals. The following Tuesday, Oct. 15, will feature the Southern Ohio Society for Bigfoot Investigation, and on Oct. 22 the Ohio Organization of Paranormal Studies will be at the library to discuss ghost-hunting. The special program series will end Tuesday, Oct. 29 with a Halloween Trivia-themed Family Night.

All programs start at 5:30 p.m.

In addition, patrons will have the chance to participate in the library’s Halloween Challenge.

“Teen and adult patrons can sign up for a special log at the front desk,” Davidson said. “After completing different activities, such as reading scary books or coming to library clubs, they can turn in the log and receive a ticket for a drawing. They can get more tickets by coming to the special Halloween programs. In all, they can have a total of six chances to win one of three prizes.”

Davidson added that patrons could also win a prize with the Candy Bar Challenge, on display in the teen area.

“Patrons will have a chance to see if they can recognize a candy bar based on its picture alone,” Davidson said. “We librarians tried it, and it’s actually harder than it sounds.”

A prize will also be awarded to the winning team/individual during the Halloween Trivia night.

“All together, there are five chances to win a prize,” Davidson said.

Downstairs in the children’s department, kids can participate in a pumpkin coloring contest. There will also be a spooky evening story time on Thursday, Oct. 10 at 5:30 p.m.

In addition, kids can also start signing up for the library’s Christmas Reading Program on Tuesday, Oct. 15.

“We also have a ton of monthly clubs for patrons,” Davidson said. She highlighted two of them, saying that the Tween and Teen Make-and-Create Club will be painting pumpkins and the Comic Book Club will be reading “The Saga of Swamp Thing.” The Comic Book Club is designed for adults.

Other clubs include: BYO-Book Club (tween/teen and adult sections), Writing Workshop (adults), Fandom Club (adults), Scrapbooking Club (adults, but kids and teens are welcome with adult supervision), and Write-Away Club (adults).

To learn more about these clubs, October’s special series, or any other events happening at the Hillsboro library, search “Highland County District Library” on Facebook or visit www.highlandco.org.

