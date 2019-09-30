GHS hosting Ghost Walk, History Day, 5K run/walk

The Greenfield Historical Society’s annual Ghost Walk will be held Saturday, Oct. 5, in conjunction with History Day and the 5K History Day Run/Walk in the morning. The Ghost Walk will take place in the Old Burying Ground next to the Traveller’s Rest on South McArthur Way.

The Ghost Walk will begin at 3 p.m., but Travellers Rest will open at 1 p.m. for visitors to view a display of artwork by McClain High School students from the art classes of Rachel Soards. Also, there will be a display of advertisements from the sesquicentennial souvenir edition of the Greenfield Daily Times. Newspaper advertisements give a good overview of what life was like during a certain time period.

The time from 1-3 p.m. will also be a good time for visitors to stroll through the Old Burying Ground to see the improvements that have been accomplished by volunteers under the leadership of Scott Andersen and John King, the historical society said in a news release.

Ghosts in the walk will include John Coffey, played by one of his descendants, Ron Coffey. John Coffey brought his family to settle in Greenfield in 1800 along with several other families. He built an inn on the northeast corner of Main Street and Second Street doing a brisk business due to the traffic on the Old College Township Road that traveled through Greenfield. He was the first justice of peace for Greenfield and commanded the first militia in town, formed in 1807. He was a Presbyterian and was a private during the War of 1812.

The second ghost will be Zephaniah Bryan, played by Otis Wagner. There are two Zephaniah Bryans buried in the cemetery. They are father and son. The son died of wounds he received while serving in the Union army in the Battle of Atlanta in the Civil War.

John Cumback will be portrayed by Phil Clyburn. Cumback was a telegrapher in the early days of the telegraph. After he was buried in Greenfield, his wife, Martha Buck, a school teacher, moved to Greensburg, Ind. to be closer to her hsuband’s family, who had settled there.

Susan Long will play Margaret Doyle, the wife of Thomas Doyle. Margaret Dyle is buried near her sons — Samuel, who died in infancy; and William, who died at the Battle of Cyntiana, Ky. during the Civil War. Several of Margaret Doyle’s descendants continued to live the Greenfield area and have interesting stories for her ghost to share.

The last ghost is John Milton Dwyer, who will be portrayed by Danny Long. Dwyer was a farmer in Paint Township and is buried with his first and second wives in the Old Burying Ground. John was married three times and fathered 13 children. His grandfather fought in the American Revolution.

The walk will be preceded by History Day activities at the society’s buildings at the east end of Jefferson Street. The day starts with the History Day 5K Run/Walk at 9 a.m. Sign-up begins at 8:30 a.m. The buildings and grounds will be open with displays and activities.

Gary Hochenberger will share his knowledge about Conestoga wagons at 10:30 a.m. and noon in the Red Barn. Susan Long will present two mini recitals in the Smith Tannery at 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Several crafts, including cider making, will be demonstrated at the Grain & Hay Building.

Displays will include a history of the Greenfield Fire Department, vintage clothing, Greenfield sesquicentennial memorabilia and the Tom Adams model train display. Recently digitized videos of Dale Knauer cabarets will be shown in the newspaper room of the Grain & Hay. Cub Scouts will perform a flag retirement ceremony at 2 p.m.

Food will be available.

Susan Long appears as one of the ghosts in a recent Ghost Walk in the Old Burying Ground.

