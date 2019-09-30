Scenes from 2019 G3 Oktoberfest in Greenfield

The winners of the Doxie Derby pause for a photo after the championship round. The winner, Pablo, and his owner, Jennifer Stroud, are on the far right. Pablo has won the Doxie Derby two years in a row.

Two boys navigate the STOOCH obstacle course with cups of apple juice in their hands.

A “train” takes passengers down the street toward the vendors and the kids’ activity area.

The No Name Band plays for Oktoberfest-goers.

An owner tries to coax his “wiener dog” across the finish line.

David Weaks, assistant band director and a math teacher at Greenfield Middle School, holds the first-place trophy for the first annual Celebrity Cream Puff Eating Contest.

Charley Roman, owner of Roman Family Healthcare and a member of the Greenfield Exempted Village School Board, tests out a new angle during the Celebrity Cream Puff Eating Contest.

With their “wiener dogs” poised at the starting line, owners sit at the finish line with toys and treats, preparing to encourage their dogs to run towards the finish line.