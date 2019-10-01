Pregnancy center planning to celebrate expansion

The Southern Ohio Pregnancy Center (SOPC) will celebrate its expansion on Sunday, Oct. 6 from 3-5 p.m., Executive Director Cathy Griffith told The Times-Gazette.

The SOPC was able to refurbish its original building, expand its main building and purchase a new building beside their original location thanks to Shirley Amshoff, who left the SOPC a portion of her estate when she passed away in March 2017, Griffith said.

“Shirley was our top walker for probably 14 years in our Walk for Life,” Griffith said. “She probably raised between $30,000 to $40,000 herself for the center. When she passed away, we immediately renamed our Walk for Life for her because she was our top walker. We didn’t even know Shirley and her husband, Ed, had an estate. They left us a nice chunk of money, and we decided to add on because we were bursting at the seams.”

The SOPC’s open house will feature a dedication program to recognize Shirley and Ed Amshoff. The dedication program begins at 4 p.m.

“We’re just incredibly blessed, and we want to share that with the community,” Griffith said.

The event is open to the public. Food will be provided, and those who attend will be able to tour the refurbished building and expansions.

For more information, call the Southern Ohio Pregnancy Center at 937-393-2990.

