SSCC Theatre presents “Nightmare in Suburbia,” playing Nov. 1-3 in the Edward K. Daniels Auditorium on Southern State Community College’s Central Campus, 100 Hobart Drive, Hillsboro. The Friday and Saturday performances begin at 7:30 p.m.; the Sunday matinee begins at 3:30 p.m.

Tom, who just wants to spend a quiet weekend with his family, is quickly interrupted by a variety of characters including in-laws, an appliance technician, and a crazy uncle who wants to invade Russia… not to mention a burger that causes him stomach problems and nightmares. This fun-filled farce by Richard Farmer makes its premiere at SSCC Theatre.

The cast includes: Jacob Bice, Brenden Bell, Abby Danner, Paula Campagna, Serena Hammond, Hannah Hengler, Billy Henry, Ian Holmes, Leslie Holmes, Aidan Holmes, Mark Holmes, Jackson King, Amber Klump, Alison McIntosh, Jeffrey Wayne Mann, Quinn Pickering-Polstra, Kiersten Saunders, Jerusha Riess-Smith, Jonathan Stewart, William Stewart, Shawn Thomsen and Sarah Wuellner.

The production team includes: Rainee Angles (director) and Brent Angles and Rainee Angles (production design), Zanna Haines (costumes), Benjamin Gullett (public relations), Shawn Thomsen (dramaturg) and Paula Campagna and Amber Klump (stage managers). Fulfilling other crew positions are: Danielle Bice, Charlotte Brown, D.J. Griffith, Melissa Griffith, Madison Hatfield, Bronwyn Jones and other members of the ensemble.

Tickets for “Nightmare in Suburbia” are on sale now and can be purchased for $8 at www.sscctheatre.com. At the door, tickets start at $10. A discount of $2 per ticket is available for groups of 10 or more. Credit cards are accepted for online purchases and at the door. Seats for this production are reserved; therefore, it is recommended that tickets be purchased early.

For more information on “Nightmare in Suburbia,” visit www.sscctheatre.com.

Submitted by Elizabeth Burkard, director of marketing, Southern State Community College.

The SSCC Theatre will present “Nightmare in Suburbia” Nov. 1-3 at the Hillsboro campus. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/10/web1_SSCC-Theatre.jpg The SSCC Theatre will present “Nightmare in Suburbia” Nov. 1-3 at the Hillsboro campus. Submitted photo