Luttrell receives Family Impact Award

On behalf of Ohio Coalition for the Education of Children with Disabilities (OCALI), Amy Luttrell has been selected as a recipient of the 2019 Margaret Burley Family Impact Award.

Named in honor of Margaret Burley, former director of the OCALI, the annual award recognizes a professional or parent who has made a significant impact on the lives of families of those with disabilities.

Luttrell, family consultant/transition specialist, has been employed with Southern Ohio/Region 14 Hopewell Center since 1993. With more than 25 years of experience with the organization, she has provided high-quality services to strengthen partnerships between school districts and families of children with disabilities. Her dedication and kind heart have had a positive impact on families and also school districts, which is bridging gaps in community success by addressing tomorrow’s challenges today.

OCALI will be conducting a special ceremony on Thursday, Nov. 21 at the Greater Columbus Convention Center. The award ceremony is being held in conjunction with OCALICON 2019, the nation’s premier autism and disabilities conference. OCALI will present Luttrell with the Margaret Burley Family Impact Award on Thursday morning in front of 2,000-plus peers from across Ohio and around the nation.

Submitted by Stephanie Huber, administrative assistant, Southern Ohio ESC.

Luttrell https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/10/web1_Luttrell-mug.jpg Luttrell