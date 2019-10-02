Highland County Board of Elections office clerk Casey Carter, left, and poll worker Ryan Starks, right, say, “Go vote!” The deadline to register to vote for the November 2019 general election is Monday, Oct. 7 at 9 p.m. Register in person at the board of elections office at 1575 N. High .in Hillsboro or online at sos.state.oh.us/elections/voters/register. If you need to vote via absentee, the deadline to request an absentee ballot is Nov. 2. For more information about voting absentee or voting early, go to sos.state.oh.us/elections/voters/absentee-voting.

