In the Kitchen with Sharon this week is Tim Colliver making his apple crisp. It is time to pick apples. I love the fall with apples and pumpkins. Soon we will need pumpkin pie recipes.

Last week Tim made us his apple butter. He brought his apple crisp in this week and it was delious. Thank you so much Tim.

Does anyone have an apple recipe or pumpkin recipe they would like to share? If you do, please send it in and I will put it in my column. Send it to shughes@timesgazette.com or call 937-393-3456 I am looking forward to hearing from you.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.

By Tim Colliver

I wish I could say that these instructions for homemade apple crisp are from an old family recipe, scribbled down on an yellowed piece of paper by the flickering light of a coal oil lantern while I was shivering next to our wood stove during a raging snow storm in Mowrystown.

In a sense, though, you could consider it an old family recipe since it came from a Betty Crocker cookbook that we got as a wedding gift back in 1978.

You’ll need:

Four to six softball-sized golden delicious apples — peeled, cored and diced. (Save A Lot had them on sale last week, the 3-ound bag for $2.99, and they baked up great).

1 cup dark brown sugar

½ cup all-purpose flour

½ cup quick cooking oats

1 stick butter, softened

1 ½ tsp. cinnamon

½ tsp. nutmeg (you can flavor to taste on this recipe, but I wouldn’t exceed the measurement for nutmeg — add too much and your apple crisp will have a nutmeggy flavor, if such a word exists).

Place your diced up apples into a 9-inch by 7-inch baking pan. In a separate bowl, mix together the sugar, flour, oats and spices, and then add the butter. The mix will appear lumpy as you put it over top of the apples, spreading it out to cover them. Place into a 350 degree oven and bake for 30 minutes or until you see bubbling around the edges.

After it’s cooled off a bit, add a scoop of your favorite ice cream or a big dollop of whipped topping, and sit back and enjoy the colors of autumn with one of my fall favorites.