Batman, a future president and former astronaut

This week in 1895, the Hillsboro News Herald reported that a meeting would be held Friday in the courtroom to organize a Foraker Club and that every Republican should be there, adding “it should be a rouser.”

Gov. William McKinley was going to make a campaign appearance in Hillsboro on Oct. 10, in a run-up to the 1896 presidential election.

The last open air concert was coming up the following Saturday evening, given at Carroll Plaza by the Hillsboro Military Band. The paper claimed it was going to be “a genuine musical treat.”

About 200 employees of Bells Foundry enjoyed a day at the Cincinnati Zoo, courtesy of the generosity of Mr. Bell, who provided not only a ticket to the zoo but also street car fare and a round trip ticket on the railroad.

Meanwhile, in news from Ball Knob, thieves broke into the home of W.H. Hodson and family while they were gone and broke into the milk house, drinking and destroying several gallons of cider and taking a two-gallon jug with them.

Walker & Santee Clothiers said that wearing good clothes is a good habit, and their clothes were all good habits and beyond competition, and could be seen at their store at Bell’s Opera House.

Winkle residents noted an increase in their chicken roosts being visited by “animals that walk on two legs,” and that the corn crop had done. However, the apple crop was going quite short as most of the winter apples were falling.

This week in 1938, the Hillsboro News Herald reported that the annual Hillsboro Fall Festival was a resounding success, with pictures on the front page showing what was described as “the greatest parade ever seen here.” The paper added that the event had been blessed with near perfect fall weather with the Saturday night crowd estimated at 20,000 in downtown Hillsboro.

The temperatures had moderated as fall began in Highland County, with Mondays high reaching 81 and Friday cooling off to a crisp 65 degrees, but there had been no rain in the past several weeks and drought conditions were feared.

There were special prices on all your drug store needs at W.G. Ports, “the reliable druggist,” at 117 W. Main St., including a pint bottle of rubbing alcohol for 13 cents, 100-count bottle of Bayer aspirin for 75 cents, and a one-pound box of Old Manor Chocolates for 29 cents.

In high school football, Hillsboro fell to Chillicothe, 41-13, with a reporter saying the local team “covered themselves with glory by their showing against the Chillicothe team.” The game opened with the Tribe making an 80-yard march down the field for a touchdown in the opening minutes of the contest before Chillicothe took charge.

More than 1,000 Republicans assembled on the public square in Greenfield to hear campaign addresses by John Bricker, candidate for Ohio governor, and Robert Taft, who was running for the U.S. Senate.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the aisle, Bricker’s opponent, Democrat Charles Sawyer, addressed an equally large gathering at the Highland County Courthouse and denied allegations made by his Republican rival that he was connected to the Communist party.

The sale of the personal property of the Lynchburg Distillery Co. was confirmed in the amount of $203.80. Due to bankruptcy, it was a sheriff’s auction and barely paid for the costs of the sale, much less the nearly $1,500 in judgements that were owed.

This week in 1974, former astronaut John Glenn was making his third bid for the senate seat from Ohio, being the guest of honor at a chicken barbecue “Friendship Dinner” that was held in the Lynchburg Lions Club Park.

Meanwhile, at the old umbrella factory, the Penguin was hatching his next crime-ridden conspiracy against “Batman.” The Adam West/Burt Ward film was showing in a special youth matinee at the Colony Theatre on Saturday and Sunday only.

The Eat-N-Time restaurant had an all-you-can-eat fish special for $1.69 which included lake perch, French fries and cole slaw.

The apples were falling and so were the prices at Steen’s IGA, with Stokely applesauce in the 16-oz. can for 19 cents, and a 3-pound bag of Jonathan apples was 59 cents.

The Highland County Square Dance Club announced it would have western square dance classes starting Oct. 5 at the Concord Township School in Sugartree Ridge from 8-10 p.m. through Thanksgiving.

The term “on line” made its first local appearance in an ad for the Home Building & Loan Association and Highland Savings Association, as they touted that effective Oct. 1, depositors could make deposits and withdrawals through their NCR 270 computer terminals that would make funds immediately available.

This week in 2009, The Times-Gazette reported that it was a victorious homecoming celebration as Queen Amanda Larkin and her court reigned over a McClain come-from-behind 34-26 victory over rival Washington C.H. during the homecoming game.

Hillsboro City Council was set to vote on accepting bids for the wastewater treatment project after Highland County Common Pleas Court Judge Rocky Coss modified the restraining order he had placed on it after a construction company claimed the city had violated regulations in the bidding process.

The cupola from the old Hillsboro High School was scheduled to be removed and placed into storage until the school board could decide what to do with it. Superintendent Art Reiber said the cupola would be severed just below its exterior railing and lifted off with a crane.

The dust was still settling from news of the closure of the Wilmington DHL facility, with the paper featuring stories of displaced workers, many in their 40s and 50s, who were “struggling to see light at the end of the tunnel.” The company said that almost 95 percent of its work force had either been laid off or had resigned.

A look back at news items through the years