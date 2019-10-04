Fire destroys RFL area shed, house saved

Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District personnel are shown dousing the final hot spots from a fire Friday at 10826 North Shore Drive. Lt. Branden Jackman said Paint Creek received the call at 4:51 p.m. and that by the time firefighters arrived on the scene the shed was mostly gone. He said the fire was starting to run into a nearby woods and their biggest concern was a house about 20 feet away. He said the shed had some bikes and other miscellaneous items inside. Jackman said Paint Creek was not sure Friday evening what started the fire, but that it was not suspicious. The shed was destroyed, but there was no damage to the house.

