Greenfield Police Department reports

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

STATISTICS

During the week of Sept9-15, the Greenfield Police Department received 95 calls for service, completed six offense/incident reports, received two calls for an accident and made 21 arrests.

Sept. 9

George Baker Jr., 49, Greenfield, was arrested for disorderly intoxication and an Adult Parole Authority violation.

Sept. 10

Gary Watson, 26, Greenfield, was arrested for persistent disorderly conduct.

A 17-year-old Washington C.H. juvenile was arrested for a probation violation.

Malia Crabtree, 26, Greenfield, was arrested for resisting arrest, obstructing official business, and disorderly conduct.

Sept. 12

Steven Hatfield, 30, Peebles, was arrested for physical control and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sept. 13

Nicole Marlow, 31, Trotwood, was arrested for failure to appear.

James Essman, 39, Bainbridge, was issused a citation for speed.

Sept. 14

Maria Cassady, 28, Greenfield, was arrested for criminal damaging.

Lawana Chaney, 41, Greenfield, was arrested on a possession of amphetamine warrant out of the Highland County Sheriff’s Office.

Sept. 15

Bryant Kerns, 37, Washington C.H., was issued a citation for driving under suspension and no headlights.

Kimra Snyder, 28, Greenfield, was arrested for theft and obstructing official business.

Dennis Winters, 31, West Portsmouth, was arrested for theft and obstructing official business.

Justin Brooks, 29, Greenfield, was arrested for domestic violence.

Lawrence Holman, 41, Greenfield, was issued a citation for improper backing.

STATISTICS

During the week of Sept. 16-22 the Greenfield Police Department received 109 calls for service, completed four offense/incident reports, received three calls for an accident, made 32 arrests and completed 20 security checks.

Sept. 16

Scott Binegar, 44, Bainbridge, was arrested for failure to appear.

Kenneth Greene, 60, South Salem, was arrested for menacing and telephone communication harassment.

James Boyd, 26, Greenfield, was arrested for obstructing official business and assaulting a police K-9.

Joesp Matlack, 53, Greenfield, was arrested for disorderly intoxication.

Sept. 17

Dennis Winters, 31, West Portsmouth, was arrested for disorderly conduct by fighting.

Sept. 18

Melissa Barrett, 31, Greenfield, was arrested for having a dog at large and having a vicious canine.

Sept. 19

Jesse Binegar, 37, Bainbridge, was arrested for driving under suspension, expired tags and fictitious tags.

Steven Mottie, 60, Greenfield was arrested for criminal damaging.

Sept. 20

Spring Coleburn, Greenfield, was issued a citation for parking within an intersection.

Steven Mottie, 60, Greenfield was arrested for unauthorized use of property and littering.

David Willet, 51, Greenfield, was arrested for an Adult Parole Authority violation.

Kelly Taylor, 37, Greenfield, was arrested for failure to appear.

Sept. 21

Angela Underwood, 47, Greenfield, was arrested for criminal trespassing.

Brandi Ellars, 37, Greenfield, was arrested for failure to appear.

Sept. 22

Derek Willett, 26, Greenfield, was arrested for five counts of theft and five counts of forgery.

John Thompson, 31, South Salem, was arrested for driving under suspension and possession of drug paraphernalia.

STATISTICS

During the week of Sept. 23-29 the Greenfield Police Department received 81 calls for service, completed four offense/incident reports, received two calls for an accident, made 15 arrests and completed eight security checks.

Sept. 23

Natasha Rawlinson, 36, South Salem, was arrested for driving under suspension.

Sept. 24

Gary Zirkles, 52, Greenfield, was arrested for OVI.

Sept. 25

John Jennings, 49, Hillsboro was arrested for failure to appear.

Sept. 26

Kelly Browning, 24, Chillicothe, was arrested for child endangerment.

Richard Penn, 46, Leesburg, was arrested for driving under suspension.

Paul Hays, 39, Washington C.H., was arrested for an assault warrant out of the Ross County Sheriff’s Office.

Sept. 28

William Mootispaw, 33, Greenfield, was arrested for a violation of court orders.

Brian Lutz, 41, Washington C.H., was arrested for theft.

Devin Campbell, 26, Greenfield, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.

G. Paul Leonard, 46, Greenfield, was arrested for driving under suspension.

Timothy Ralph, 46, Greenfield, was arrested for disorderly conduct by fighting.

Sept. 29

Natoshia Nelson, 36, Greenfield, was arrested for driving under suspension.

A 17-year-old Greenfield juvenile was issued a citation for speeding.

John Tulodieski, 32, Hillsboro, was arresting for OVI and drug paraphernalia.