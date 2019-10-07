HUBA jeep cruise-in a success

The Hillsboro Uptown Business Association tried something new Friday with the cruise-ins it hosts each year and it turned out better than expected.

The Jeepers Creepers JEEP Cruise In drew an estimated 100 to 150 jeeps, according to HUBA Vice President Jennifer Howland. She said jeeps were lined up on all four sides of the streeets around the Highland County Courthouse and down other streets.

“It could have been more because they were pulling in and out so much,” Howland said. “It was something different and jeep cruise-ins and jeep jams are really popular right now. It was a nice turnout for being a first-time event.”

In addition to the cruise-in, Howland said Highland County Relay for Life representatives sold food and held a cornhole tournament and a couple vendors were on hand.

HUBA’s next event will be an open house and Christmas cookie walk in the uptown Hillsboro area on the first Saturday in November, followed by the annual Hillsboro Lighted Christmas Parade at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14.

“Our first jeep cruise-in went very well. It’s going to grow and we’ll have another one next year because it was a very good turnout, and we didn’t even know it was the night of the homecoming football game at Hillsboro High School,” Howland said. “We’ll make a few changes for next year.”

Some of the estimated 100-plus jeeps that lined Hillsboro's uptown streets Friday evening are shown in this picture.

Estimated 100 to 150 jeeps took part