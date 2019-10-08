SATH’s Halloween Hustle a fundraiser for KAMP Dovetail

Supplementary Assistance to the Handicapped (SATH) will hold its eighth annual 5K Run & Fun Walk, also known as the Halloween Hustle, on Saturday, Oct. 26 at Rocky Fork State Park just east of Hillsboro.

“This event is being held to promote and support KAMP Dovetail, a five-day and four-night summer camp for children with special needs. The KAMP is held the third week of June at Rocky Fork State Park,” SATH Executive Director Linda Allen said in a news release. “This past year over 750 individuals, which included children with special needs, volunteers and staff members, enjoyed a fun-filled week of outdoor camping experiences. SATH underwrites the cost of KAMP Dovetail through generous donations obtained by fundraising events such as the 5K Run & Fun Walk.”

Registration begins at 9 a.m. the day of the event at the Dovetail Activity Area at the park campground. The race will start at 10 a.m.

Walkers, runners and even those in wheelchairs are invited to come out and help support KAMP Dovetail. Medals will be given to the top three individuals in men’s, women’s and youth categories. Tickets will be available to purchase for a raffle prize.

Registration for the Halloween Hustle is $25 for those that preregister and $30 the day of the race. The cost includes a T-shirt. Preregistration should be completed by Oct. 18 at www.kampdovetail.com.

The Halloween Hustle got its start when five Kamp Dovetail volunteers — who came from Florida, Illinois, Cincinnati and Lynchburg — approached Allen about putting on a 5K event to benefit Dovetail.

“I like to tap into all kinds of things people like to do and a lot of people like to run. What better way to tap into a different part of the community that maybe wouldn’t come to turkey bingo, a sweetheart dance or something like that?” asked Allen, who holds various SATH fundraisers nearly every month.

For more information call Allen at 937-366-6657 or Kara Williams 937-725-1852.

8th annual event is Oct. 26 at Rocky Fork State Park