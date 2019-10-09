Flu shot clinic on courthouse square

As part of its ongoing efforts to encourage people to protect themselves against the flu, the Highland County Health Department had another of its remote clinics Wednesday morning on the Highland County Courthouse square in Hillsboro. Director of Nursing Bonnie Rusch is shown administering the vaccine to the Rev. Tom Zile, pastor of the Hillsboro Church of the Nazarene.

