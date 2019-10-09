Pedestrian struck in uptown Hillsboro

Phillip Loveless, 63, a write-in candidate for Hillsboro mayor, hit a pedestrian in a marked crosswalk on Wednesday morning, Sgt. Shawn Kelley of the Hillsboro Police Department told The Times-Gazette. Loveless was cited for failing to yield to a pedestrian as well as an expired vehicle registration and expired operator’s license. The police department said no other information was available Wednesday.

Phillip Loveless, 63, a write-in candidate for Hillsboro mayor, hit a pedestrian in a marked crosswalk on Wednesday morning, Sgt. Shawn Kelley of the Hillsboro Police Department told The Times-Gazette. Loveless was cited for failing to yield to a pedestrian as well as an expired vehicle registration and expired operator’s license. The police department said no other information was available Wednesday.