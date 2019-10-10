Hillsboro First UMC helps emergency responders

The Hillsboro First United Methodist Church recently held its fourth annual First Responder Sunday, a Sept. 8 event that raised funds for the Highland County Sheriff’s Office, Hillsboro Police Department and Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District.

The event is held the first Sunday after Labor Day. A special offering is collected that day and throughout the remainder of the month. Proceeds raised are used to help the three local emergency service organizations, and this year the church was able to provide $1,000 to each of the organizations to help them purchase something they need.

The church also provides pizza, brownies, cookies, pies, etc. for all three shifts on the day of the event for each organization.

This year the money will be used by the sheriff’s office to help purchase a Taser, by the police department to help purchase a bulletproof vest, and by the fire district to help purchase a stair chair, a church spokesperson said.

Hillsboro First United Methodist Church Pastor Derek Russell (center) presents a check for $1,000 to Highland County Sheriff Donnie (right) and former sheriff Tom Horst. Hillsboro First United Methodist Church Pastor Derek Russell (right) presents a check for $1,000 to Hillsboro Police Chief Eric Daniels. Hillsboro First United Methodist Church Pastor Derek Russell presents a check for $1,000 to Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District Chief Dave Manning.