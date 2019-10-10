20 chase FFL queen title

Twenty girls will compete for $2,400 in prizes and the coveted crown when the 52nd annual Fall Festival Leaves Scholarship Pageant is held Oct. 17 at the Paxton Theatre in Bainbridge.

The queen will receive a $1,000 scholarship, with the top four runners-up receiving $500, $400, $300 and $200 scholarships, respectively.

The event kicks off the annual festival that runs through Oct. 20.

A parade of the queen candidates starts at 7 p.m. prior to the pageant. It starts at the Bainbridge United Methodist Church and travels across Second, Quarry and Main streets before stopping in the front of the theatre, where with reigning queen, Madison Hanks, will cut a ribbon to open the festival.

The pageant starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $5 each for anyone 3 years and older and are available at Paint Valley High School and Backyard Primitives in Bainbridge.

Following are brief bios on each of the candidates.

Hannah Carter, 18, is the daughter of Greg Carter and Lawana Nash. She is a graduate of McClain High School. Her interests are spending time with family and friends, spending time with her animals, painting and drawing.

Phoebe Cockrell, 17, is the daughter of Rodney and Ryann Cockrell. She attends Huntington High School. Her interests include cheerleading, softball, student council, drama club, Drug Free Club, Logan Detty Senior Ambassador, and she is a member of the Tyler Memorial Methodist Church.

Dakota Daugherty, 17, is the daughter of Pamela Evens and the late Brad Daugherty. She attends Paint Valley High School. She loves to ride horses, spending time with her nephew, and volunteering at the Ross County Human Society.

Isabella Haines, 17, is the daughter of Kimberly McGuire Haines and Wesley Haines. She attends McClain High School. She is assistant field commander of McClain Marching Band (clarinet), and is involved in McClain Show Choir, McClain Jazz Band (piano), is vice president of McClain National Honor Society, secretary of the McClain Drama Club, a Spanish Club officer, and on McClain quick recall team — jayvee captain.

Keegan Hall, 18, is the daughter of Yvonne and Richie Hall. She attends Adena High School. She is a football and basketball cheerleader, member of the basketball team, Key Club member, and member of Drug Free Club of America where she was asked to speak at the Drug Free Club Rally, a 4-H member, and helped her mom plan a fundraiser for the Kunkel family.

Jade Hammer, 18, is the daughter of Jennifer Dollarhide. She is a graduate of Chillicothe High School. Her interests include school, singing, being a teaching assistant, and working at her family business.

Hallie Lallier, 17, is the daughter of Kelly Doughty, Josh Lallier and Johnny Doughty. She attends Unioto High School. Her interests include cheering, singing, acting, writing poetry, babysitting, piano, Paper City Mentoring Project, OFCA, and spending time with her baby brother.

Mackenzie Lester, 17, is the daughter of Robby Lester and Crystal Baer. She attends Paint Valley/Pickaway-Ross Career Training Center. Her interests include attending Pickaway Ross CTC for the health science technologies program, eventually pursuing a career path in the medical field, is an employee at JCPenney’s, loves to travel and explore new places, hiking, hanging out with friends, photography, Drug Free Club of America, enjoys writing, painting, and spending time with family.

Averi McFadden, 15, is the daughter of Casey and Lisa McFadden. She attends Paint Valley High School. Her interests include volleyball, basketball, cheerleading, Drug Free Club of America, track, Praise Team, softball, singing and 4-H.

Leah Mettler, 15, is the daughter of Sara Dearth and Josh Mettler. She attends Unioto High School. Her interests include softball, DFCA ambassador, member of National Art Honor Society, 4-H, and a member of the iBelieve Leadership Program.

Alyson Murphy, 15, is the daughter of Roger and Elizabeth Murphy. She attends McClain High School. She is involved in varsity soccer, varsity cheerleading, Hi-Y, Youth in Government, Spanish Club, is 4-H member and club president, is a Big Brother Big Sister mentor, is a Summer Reading Program Lunch Buddies volunteer, FFA, student council, reading and spending time with friends and family.

Angel Overmyer, 17, is the daughter of Robert and Janice Overmeyer. She attends Unioto High School. Her interests include shooting sports, Drug Free Club of America and photography.

Marissa Prince, 15, is the daughter of Stacy Prince and Mike Wright. She attends Paint Valley High School. She is a two-year varsity cheerleader, four-year Community Theatre at the Paxton Theatre, School Theatre at Paint Valley, art club, a longterm volunteer at J216 Food Ministry, and likes singing.

Victoria Rhoads, 16, is the daughter of Ryan Rhoads and the late Dustin Rhoads. She attends Paint Valley High School. Her interests include cheering, volleyball, Drug Free Club of America, and theater.

Sage Smith, 15, is the daughter of Pam Smith. She attends Unioto High School. She is in her sixth year in 4-H doing modeling scrapbooking and this year holds the club environmental officer position. She cheers for Unioto football and basketball, is involved in track and field, and is a member of the National Art Honor Society.

Abbi Stanforth, 15, is the daughter of Darrin and Lori Stanforth. She attends Paint Valley High School. Her interests include volleyball, basketball, softball, cheering and 4-H.

Liza Throne, 17, is the daughter of Jennifer Hayburn and Michael Throne. She attends Southeastern High School. Her interests include yearbook committee, Key Club, varsity cheerleading and Spanish Club.

Samantha Truitt, 16, is the daughter of Stephanie and Rob Truitt. She attends Unioto High School. Her interests include being student council vice president, Drug Free Club of America, hiking, cheerleading, traveling, and playing with her dogs.

Katelyn Weber, 16, is the daughter of Jesselyn and George Weber. She attends Paint Valley High School. Her interests include track and field, Drug Free Club of America, art club, basketball and hiking.

A’mya Wingfield, 15, is the daughter of Kristi Bonner and Makenzie Wingfield. She attends Unioto High School. Her interests include cheerleading, student council, fashion, traveling, and spending time with friends and family.

