Hillsboro Police Department reports

The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

Oct. 10

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Brad Kelch, 40, of Hillsboro, was cited for two counts of driving under suspension, two counts of expired tags, and two counts of fictitious tags.

James Moon, 49, of Dayton, was arrested on a failure to appear bench warrant.

Kenneth Chaney, 28, of Hillsboro, was cited for driving under nonpayment of child support suspension, and two counts of driving under FRA suspension.

Hannah Oyer, 20, of Hillsboro, was cited for assured clear distance ahead.

Joshua Stevens, 32, of Hillsboro, was arrested on a failure to appear bench warrant.

Matthew McVicker, 29, of Hillsboro, was arrested on a failure to appear bench warrant.