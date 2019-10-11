New Petersburg Club ran 100 years

On Sept. 24, 1919, several ladies of the New Petersburg community met and organized the New Petersburg Social Civics Club. The organization’s name implies what the aim of the group was, and still was almost 100 years later — to strive for the betterment of the community.

Prior to the original organization of the group, the ladies were meeting to wrap bandages for the victims of World War I. Some of the original members were: Sudie Pearce, Gertrude Spence, Katie Fisher, Alice Morrow, Mary “Molly” Strobel, Mary Caldwell, Leota Fitzsimmons, Effie Helterbrand, Mary Hammer, Minnie Grim, Marietta Dixon, Mayme Douglas, Ruth Harper, Themla Kerns and Beatrice Russell.

Community projects the club contributed to in the years past included: an annual PTO fish fry at the New Petersburg school, donating needed items to the school including playground equipment, erecting signs, painting the building at Gilboa Cemetery, The March of Dimes, arthritis fund, T.B. Society, Shoe Box Ministry, domestic violence, MADD, hospice, 4-H Christmas for Kids, heart fund, crippled children, 4-H trophy, cancer fund, Greenfield Area Life Squad, Rainsboro United Methodist Church Food Pantry, nursing home gifts, and when possible assisting families in the community who were in need.

Recently, the club consisted of 16 members and five honorary members. They continued to meet once a month on Thursday afternoons, usually in a member’s home.

Recent members are: Doris Briggs, Janet Campbell, Margaret Crabtree, Marian Dodds, Vickie Duff, Debbie Ellison, Wanda Greene, Verla Hodson, Mary Ann Larkin, Anna Lou Lucas, Phyllis Miller, Bea Mustard, Debbie Robinson, Glenn Ross, Chris Tolbert and Malinda Wells. Honorary members were: Joyce Faulconer, Cora Hamilton, Irene Lucas, Evalena Mustard and Ruth Ann Watts.

This year is the 100th birthday of the New Petersburg Social Civics Club, and as in the beginning, its objective has been to continue to strive for the betterment of its community.

As one member stated, “The New Petersburg Social Civics Club is the rubber band that holds the community together. Now we seem to be giving more than doing, but our hearts still beat for the community.”

The group enjoyed talent auctions, birthday raffles, secret sisters, interesting programs and good fellowship.

After 100 years, the group has ceased to meet on a regular basis and will ponder many happy memories. The date of the last meeting was Sept. 12, 2019.

Submitted by the New Petersburg Social Civics Club.

Members of the 100-year-old New Petersburg Social Civics Club are shown in this photograph. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/10/web1_New-Petersburg-Social-Civic-Club.jpg Members of the 100-year-old New Petersburg Social Civics Club are shown in this photograph. Submitted photo