Two sentenced to prison

A Greenfield and a Hillsboro man were given prison time totaling more than four years in separate sentences Friday by Highland County Commons Pleas Court Judge Rocky Coss.

Steven Willett, 42, Greenfield, was sentenced on two drug-related counts totaling 39 months stemming from his attempt to smuggle methamphetamine into the Highland County Justice Center on May 22, 2019.

He received 30 months in that incident, a third-degree felony, plus an additional nine months for possession of the drug, a fifth-degree felony, with 39 days credit for jail time already served.

Court records show that his co-conspirator in the crime, Angela Mason, 30, Seaman, is currently serving a 36-month sentence her role after she was sentenced on similar charges Aug. 22.

Derrick Ison Sr., 38, Hillsboro, was given a sentence of 12 months imprisonment with 72 days credit for time served in connection with a domestic violence incident that a grand jury indictment stated occurred on July 31, 2019.

The indictment further stated that Ison had a previous domestic violence conviction, a fourth-degree felony, in Hillsboro Municipal Court on July 30, 2009.

Willie Scott, 23, Greenfield, stood trial in the court Thursday on charges of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and sexual imposition.

Following the trial, the jury returned a verdict of not guilty on the first count of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, but found Scott guilty on the second count of sexual imposition, a third-degree misdemeanor, with sentencing scheduled for Nov. 13 at 1 p.m.

Donavan Knisley, 19, Greenfield, and Dewey Warman, 25, Lynchburg, were each remanded to the New Way to Recovery Drug Court Docket during Friday’s sentencings.

Knisley was convicted of third-degree felony possession of methamphetamine with Warman’s conviction being fifth-degree felony possession of meth.

Both men will be subject to the regulations and mandates of the drug court for the next three years, in addition to Knisley forfeiting $406 to the Greenfield Police Department.

Richard Owens, 52, and James Lunsford, 31, both of Hillsboro, were sentenced to three years community control on separate charges, with Owens receiving additional sentencing provisions in being a repeat OVI offender.

Owens was convicted of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a fourth-degree felony, which included a sentence of a mandatory 60 days incarceration in the Highland County Jail, with five days credit for time already served.

He was given a mandatory fine of $1,350, which court documents said was due and payable by Dec. 1, 2020, had his driver’s license suspended for three years starting on Oct. 11, 2020, and was ordered to successfully complete New Beginnings/Freedom Hall residential treatment and aftercare in Piketon or another residential treatment facility approved by the Adult Parole Authority.

Lunsford’s conviction of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony, carried with it the additional requirement of successful completion of residential treatment at Kent’s Place in Waverly, and all recommended aftercare.

Drug court, community control ordered for four others